Age of Attraction: Netflix Previews Dating Reality Show About Age Difference

Age of Attraction has its premiere date. Netflix announced the arrival date of the reality dating series with the release of a trailer. The series is hosted by Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Today, Netflix revealed a first-look teaser and premiere date for Age of Attraction, a new social-experiment dating series that asks one bold question: does age really matter when the connection is real?

Synopsis: Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates, but will the years come between them? In this new dating series, hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, a group of daters will discover whether love is truly ageless.

Format: 8 episodes x 1 hour

-Week 1: March 11 | Episodes 1-5

-Week 2: March 18 | Episodes 6-7

-Week 3: March 25 | Episode 8”

The preview for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series?


