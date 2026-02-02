Wild Vacation Rentals: HGTV Sets Premiere Date for New Road Trip Series

Wild Vacation Rentals has its premiere date. The new HGTV series will arrive on the network in March. Sherry Cola and D’Arcy Carden will take a road trip across America as they stay in some of the wildest places.

HGTV shared the following about the series:

“America’s most extraordinary vacation homes—from a bird’s nest to a grain silo and a potato house to an old western town—will be on tap for actresses and comedians Sherry Cola (Joy Ride) and D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) when HGTV sends them on an epic girls’ trip of a lifetime in the new HGTV series Wild Vacation Rentals, premiering Monday, March 2, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. During each episode, the friends will explore three of the most enchanting, eccentric and downright bizarre rentals that the country’s hottest destinations have to offer, ultimately picking one “must stay” property per episode. With today’s endless getaway possibilities, Sherry and D’Arcy will find the top spots that are worth travelers’ time and money, sharing the homes’ hilariously honest reviews, unbelievable stories straight from the owners, and incredible designs and unique quirks. “We’re going on the road to find the coolest and most unique homes away from home, and we’re taking you along for the ride,” said Sherry and D’Arcy. “From unexpected luxury escapes to thrilling, action-packed stays you never knew existed, we’re exploring every corner of the map to figure out where you can get the most bang for your buck.” Kicking off the road trip in the Central United States, Sherry and D’Arcy will drive on a racetrack at their first vacation rental, an adrenaline junkie’s dream in Missouri. They’ll play in the arcade and take a spin on indoor go-karts, just two of the fun amenities at this extreme 70-acre resort. Next up will be a luxurious cave retreat in Arkansas, a place that will amaze Sherry and D’Arcy with its open spaces, moody vibes and stalactites hanging from the ceiling. Arkansas will also offer their final stop, a former nuclear missile complex where they’ll marvel at a one-of-a-kind stay 50 feet underground.”

What do you think? Will you watch this new HGTV series when it arrives next month?