Lynley: Season Two Renewal and Casting Revealed for BritBox Detective Drama Series

Lynley has been renewed for a second season. The BritBox drama series has begun filming season two in Dublin, Ireland. It was also revealed that Leo Suter and Sofia Barclay will return for season two.

BritBox shared the following about the series’ return:

“Today, BritBox announced the second season of Original drama Lynley (8×45′), with production now underway in Dublin. Leo Suter (The Face of Horror, Vikings: Valhalla) returns as DI Tommy Lynley and revealed news of the second season, along with details of new and returning cast members, during an appearance on On the Box: The BritBox Podcast, the new weekly podcast series diving into the very best of BritBox and the TV pop culture shaping screens on both sides of the Atlantic.

Suter stars alongside Sofia Barclay (Ted Lasso), who returns as DS Barbara Havers. The pair reprise their roles as the beloved detective duo from Elizabeth George’s internationally bestselling novels in the drama produced by Playground (Wolf Hall, All Creatures Great and Small).

Deirdre Mullins (Bad Sisters, Trespasses) joins Season Two as Chief Superintendent Isabelle Ardery, the new head of the Three Counties CID. Also cast are Sara Stewart (Transformers, The Last Knight), who plays Countess of Asherton and Lynley’s mother, and Assad Zaman (Interview with the Vampire) as Zain Chaudhry, a charity worker and Havers’ new neighbor. Returning cast members are Daniel Mays (The Thursday Murder Club) as Chief Inspector Brian Nies and Michael Workeye (The Moment) as DS Tony Bekele.

In Season Two of Lynley, the mismatched duo of Detective Inspector Tommy Lynley and Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers return to investigate another series of complex and compelling crimes – from a suspicious death at an elite horse racing estate, to violent protests at a Cambridge university, to a mysterious suicide on an Essex military base. As the cases unfold, Lynley confronts lingering ties to his estranged aristocratic family and the allure of a formidable new Chief Superintendent in the Three Counties precinct. Meanwhile, Havers pursues a newfound independence and ambition that test her professional and personal boundaries like never before. Together, Lynley and Havers continue to build on their hard-earned mutual respect, relying on each other to solve cases that strike dangerously close to home.

Lynley is created, written and executive produced by Steve Thompson (Vienna Blood, Sherlock) with Stewart Svaasand serving as lead director and Christopher Arcache (Bookish, Hotel Portofino) as Series Producer. Executive Producers include David Stern and Colin Callender for Playground; Suzanne McAuley (Magpie Murders, Love/Hate) for Salt Films; Robert Schildhouse, Stephen Nye, Jon Farrar and Jess O’ Riordan for BritBox; Kate Woods for BBC Studios and Sue Deeks for the BBC.

Elizabeth George, the New York Times-bestselling author of the original source material, serves as an executive producer on the series. The Inspector Lynley books have been translated into over 30 languages and adapted into a BBC series, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, which ran from 2001-2007 and is currently available on BritBox.

Lynley’s second season will premiere on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada and on BBC iPlayer and BBC One (4×90) in the UK. BBC Studios is handling global sales for season one and two.”