Time: Season Three Renewal Set for BritBox Series with David Tennant and Siobhan Finneran

Time is returning for a third season. The British anthology series will air on BritBox for US audiences and feature David Tennant and Siobhan Finneran in the new episodes.

Jimmy McGovern is writing the three-episode season set in a young offenders institution. The season will show the impact of locking teenagers up for their crimes and the effect it has on those who work there.

BritBox shared the following about the series:

“Today, BritBox announced the third series of Jimmy McGovern’s BAFTA-winning hit drama Time, set in a young offenders’ institution. The three-part drama will be led by David Tennant as Prison Officer Bailey (Rivals, Thursday Murder Club) with Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Downton Abbey) reprising her role as Marie-Louise, a prison chaplain. Time season three is written by multi-award-winning screenwriter Jimmy McGovern (Unforgivable, Cracker, The Street) and Samuel Bailey (Shook). It is made by BBC Studios Fiction for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, in co-production with BritBox. Filming will take place in Belfast. Set within a Young Offenders Institution, the season will explore the impact of locking up teenagers and the effects on those who look after them. Prison Chaplain Marie-Louise comes to the YOI having lost her faith. When tragedy strikes within the prison, Marie-Louise clashes with veteran officer Bailey, a man in the midst of his own crisis. Bailey knows more about the circumstances that led to this major incident – but will he come clean before the guilt gets too much? Meanwhile, two teenage young offenders, Peter and James, struggle through the terrifying first weeks and months of their incarceration. Can James ever face his broken parents after an unforgivable act of violence and will Peter tell the truth about the death of an innocent man, or does family loyalty mean more? An unlikely friendship between them looks to shift the trajectory of their futures, but in an increasingly unstable environment, is change ever possible?”

