5-Star: Paramount+ Previews Docuseries About College Freshman Football Recruits

5-Star is coming to Paramount+ tomorrow. The new docuseries follows four college freshman football recruits in the Big Ten Conference. Eight episodes were produced for the docuseries.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the series:

“Paramount+ will premiere a powerful new sports docuseries titled 5-STAR, coming to the streaming service in December. The eight-episode series captures the thrill of college football and the powerful real-time transformations of four freshman recruits as they begin Big Ten Conference football. The first four episodes of 5-STAR will premiere on Tuesday, December 2, on Paramount+, while the final four will be released on Tuesday, December 16. The series trailer premieres today across platforms.

Paramount+, in conjunction with CBS Sports, ordered the series from 101 Studios, in partnership with Bosque Ranch Productions and Religion of Sports, an award-winning media company founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra.

5-STAR is a story of defying the odds. On average, there are four million college freshmen in the U.S. each year. Of those, only 12,000 are recruited to play college football, and only 3,000 for the highest level D1 teams. From that small pool, just 32 each year – less than 0.01 percent – earn the designation of being a Five-Star recruit. From those 32, 5-STAR will follow the freshman seasons of the No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood (Quarterback, University of Michigan), the No. 5 recruit Devin Sanchez (Cornerback, Ohio State University), the No. 9 recruit Dakorien Moore (Wide Receiver, University of Oregon) and the No. 19 recruit Malachi Goodman (Offensive Tackle, Penn State University). Every victory brings these athletes closer to greatness.

“From the moment we conceived 5-STAR, we knew we had something special – a chance to capture not only the game, but also the profound human transformation that happens when teenage dreams collide with the brightest lights in college sports,” said Executive Producers Gotham Chopra and Jonathan Schaerf, Religion of Sports. “These four athletes are stepping into a defining moment, and we’re honored to bring their stories to life in partnership with Paramount+, CBS Sports, 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, and the Big Ten Network.”

5-STAR blends the high-stakes college football action with a coming-of-age story. As these athletes chase their dreams under the spotlight, they must learn how to navigate playing in the Big Ten Conference while growing up in a pressure-cooker environment. When every mistake can risk everything and the fall from grace is devastatingly real, this isn’t just about competing anymore; it’s about fighting for a future where glory is within reach.

“101 & Bosque Ranch are thrilled to partner with Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Gotham Chopra and the team at Religion of Sports to bring this exciting new all access doc-series to life; and at no better home than Paramount+,” stated David Hutkin, COO and Co-Founder of 101 Studios. “As big sports fans, we’re excited for the behind the scenes look at these four dynamic young athletes as they begin their college careers in the Big Ten.”

Beyond the game, these teenagers face the weight of fame, media attention and newfound-wealth testing their identities. While it’s a whirlwind of firsts, both on and off the field, these are the moments that will shape who these athletes will become.

Commissioned by Paramount+ and CBS Sports, 5-STAR is produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions and Religion of Sports in conjunction with the Big Ten Network and APX Content Ventures. 5-STAR is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Jenny Wood, Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Pietro Moro, Jonathan Schaerf and Collin Orcutt.”