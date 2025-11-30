Menu

Are You Sure?!: Season Two; Disney+ Teases New Episodes of BTS’ Jimin and Jung Kook Travel Series

Are You Sure?! TV Show on Disney+: canceled or renewed?

Get ready for another adventure with Jimin and Jung Kook from BTS. Their travel series, Are You Sure?!, is returning for a second season later this week. Disney+ has released a preview for the new season.

The new season will follow the pair as they travel through Switzerland and Vietnam. Eight episodes were filmed for season two.

Season one of the travel series was filmed before the duo entered mandatory military service in 2023. Now, the pair is out and back on the road.

Are You Sure?! returns on December 3rd. The second season trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two of this Disney+ series?


