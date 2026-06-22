Warrior Cats: Disney Orders Animated Series Based on Children’s Books

Warrior Cats is headed to Disney+ and the Disney Channel. Disney has ordered the new animated series based on the children’s book saga written by Erin Hunter, first released 20 years ago.

Disney shared the following about the upcoming series:

“The beloved, long-running children’s fantasy book series “Warrior Cats” is being adapted into an animated TV series for Disney+ and Disney Channel, following a deal between Coolabi Group and Disney Kids & Family. Based on the feline fantasy book saga that has become a worldwide publishing phenomenon, “Warrior Cats” is currently in production and slated to premiere in 2028.

Original Force, a global leader in CG and game content creation, is the animation studio for the series on behalf of Tencent Video, with renowned Showrunner A.C.Bradley (Ms Marvel, What If?, Tales of Arcadia:Trollhunters) at the helm of the new show. Emmy award-winning Rodrigo Blaas (Star Wars: Sith, Tales of Arcadia:Trollhunters, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Wall-E) is on board to direct the series with the collaboration of El Guiri Studios.

Created by Working Partners, a Coolabi Group company, and penned by Erin Hunter, the hugely successful “Warrior Cats” book series is about clans of wild cats. The series has sold over 90 million books to date, has been translated into 38 languages, and has been a fixture on the New York Times bestseller list for the last 20 years.

This is the first authorized animation of “Warrior Cats” and will follow the core storytelling of the first series of books, “Warrior Cats: The Prophecies Begin.”

With a huge and passionate worldwide fanbase, the franchise has garnered more than 2 million annual users on the official “Warrior Cats” website last year, 50 million views per month across user-generated content on YouTube, and nearly 3 billion views on TikTok. The “Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition” game on Roblox consistently places among the highest-ranking branded games on the platform and has been played more than 735 million times.

“Warrior Cats” joins Disney Kids & Family’s growing slate of animated storytelling for Disney+, alongside beloved series including “Bluey,” “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+,” Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” “Big City Greens” and “Phineas and Ferb.” The series reflects the division’s continued focus on creating stories filled with magic, wonder, adventure and heart for a new generation of kids and families.

“We’re always seeking out fresh, imaginative storytelling that resonates with families around the world,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Kids & Family. “‘Warrior Cats’ has inspired a generation of fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Coolabi Group to bring this phenomenal series to life on Disney+ and Disney Channel.”

Allison Watkins, EVP at Coolabi Group, says: “Following our development deal with Tencent Video in 2024, we have been working hard to find the perfect home for ‘Warrior Cats.’ We couldn’t be more thrilled that Disney has come on board the project, and we look forward to delivering a truly exciting new series to ‘Warrior Cats’ fans across the globe. 2026 has already seen the successful launch of ‘Warrior Cats’ toys at retail in the U.S., and we anticipate a whirlwind year ahead for the brand.”

Will Harrison, CEO of Coolabi Group, adds: “We are so grateful to Allison and former CEO Jeremy Banks for brokering such a key deal with Disney on behalf of Coolabi and Tencent Video. Disney is the perfect partner for such a hugely loved brand, and we look forward to expanding the fanbase further both in the U.S. and globally when the series hits the small screen.””