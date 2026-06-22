Bet: Season Two Production Begins, Additional Casting Revealed for Netflix Series

Production has begun on season two of Bet. Netflix renewed the series in June 2025. Viewers will see a new face join the series’ cast for its second season.

Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O’Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, Laura Afelskie, Dorian Giordano, Emma Elle Paterson, Ryan Sutherland, and Peter Outerbridge star in the series set in an elite boarding score where the school’s social hierarchy is determined by underground gambling.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ return:

“Netflix today announced the start of production for Bet S2, a live-action show based on the hit Japanese manga, Kakegurui (Homura Kawamoto, Toru Naomura Comic Serialized in GANGAN JOKER Published by SQUARE ENIX). Season 2 will see Miku Martineau reprise her role as Yumeko. Artist/entertainer Saweetie will also join the cast this season. Bet S1 reached the global top 10 on Netflix in 77 countries and spent three weeks on the list with over 10 million views during that time. Bet joins other Netflix productions that have filmed in Toronto including, Vladimir, Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, Wayward and the upcoming season of Ginny & Georgia.”

Saweetie spoke about joining the cast. She said, “There’s a psychological edge to the world of Bet that immediately brought me in and the character instantly called to me. The fact it’s rooted in manga, this Japanese storytelling tradition that’s been shaping street culture and fashion for years, is what sealed it. Bet, like me, doesn’t play it safe.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you watch season two?