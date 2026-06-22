Kevin: Cancelled; No Season Two for Animated Prime Video Series

Kevin will have to search for a new home. Prime Video has canceled the animated series after one season. According to Deadline, series co-creator Aubrey Plaza revealed the news on Instagram.

Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza, Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters, Amy Sedaris, Gil Ozeri, and Aparna Nancherla star in the series, which follows a cat named Kevin who moves into a cat rescue after his owners breakup.

Plaza said the following about the cancellation:

“Amazon Prime is not picking up Kevin for another season. Very disappointing since we were just getting going. I want to say thank you to all the fans that watched our show and all of the incredible cast and crew that worked so hard to make this dream come alive… I remember on the early days of Parks & Rec when we all thought we would be cancelled because our ratings weren’t great. Our numbers. But we had some special humans over at NBC that believed in the show and let us grow and let audiences fall in love with our characters. I was hoping for this for Kevin but sadly we are living in a different time in our industry. I hope the machines won’t ruin everything. Maybe Kevin will find a new owner someday. Love you all very much. Meow.”

Plaza’s comments do hint at the series being shopped to other outlets.

What do you think? Did you watch Kevin? Would you continue to watch it if it finds a new home?