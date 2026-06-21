Roast My Rental: HGTV Unveils Premiere Date & Photos from New Series Hosted by Leslie Jones

Roast My Rental is headed to HGTV. The new series will be hosted by Leslie Jones as she visits America’s worst short-term rentals.

HGTV shared the following about the series:

“Cardboard curtains, a shower steps away from a bed and a rooftop “glamping” tent are just a few of the atrocious property pitfalls that await Leslie Jones in HGTV’s new series Roast My Rental. In the 11-episode season premiering Friday, July 24, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the comedian, truth-teller and design enthusiast will crash America’s worst short-term rentals, whose viral photos of amenities gone wrong, misleading listings and brutally honest reviews have scared guests away. After Leslie’s hilarious roast of the space and a no-nonsense reality check, she and her experienced design team led by HGTV star and home renovation expert Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) will come to the rescue and help the owners clean up the chaos in just 72 hours. They’ll fix the flaws, transform the houses into top-tier vacation getaways and give the ‘roastees’ a chance at redemption when the next guests come to stay.

“Millions of people check into vacation rentals each year, but sometimes what’s posted online is not reality,” said Leslie. “There are rentals with great photos, but the reviews tell a very different story…and I’m gonna find out why.”

Leslie’s first roast will bring her to a secluded cozy cottage near wine country in Temecula, California. She’ll quickly learn why no guests and no profit are coming in, from duct tape on the kitchen faucet and dirty shag carpet to sharp fireplace edges and an unsafe loft space. Needed updates took a backseat due to an illness, so owners Michael and Monica will now turn to Leslie and Jasmine to give their rental an alpine-inspired makeover in hopes of boosting reservations. In only three days, Leslie and Jasmine will overhaul the main living space with fresh paint and flooring, inviting furniture, a custom wine cabinet and a kid-friendly hangout in the loft.

“As a comedian who’s been on the road for years, trust me, I’ve stayed in a lot of rentals and have seen the good, the bad and the ‘oh hell no,'” added Leslie. “These owners know their rentals aren’t working, so they’ve asked me to call out the problems, help fix them and offer them a shot to turn these 1-star disasters into 5-star escapes.””