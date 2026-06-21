The Ark: Season Three Premiere Date, Trailer & Poster Released by Syfy

The Ark has its return date set. The science-fiction series will return with its third season next month, and viewers are getting a sneak peek of what is coming with a new trailer. Viewers last saw the series in October 2024.

Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, Pavle Jerinic, Stacey Read, Ryan Adams, and Tiana Upcheva star in the series, set 100 years in the future, when searching for a new planet to call home is the only way for the human race to survive.

Syfy revealed the following about season three:

“Season three of The Ark begins after the crew of Ark 1 have established their new colony, Homebase 1. Captain Garnet and some of her brave team return to space in the hopes of finding other lost Earth survivors. The rest of her team remain on Homebase 1 to explore their new world but an unsettling discovery makes everyone wonder what secrets this new planet is hiding and how safe it really is.”

The Ark returns on July 29th. The trailer and poster for season three are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Syfy series? Are you excited for season three?