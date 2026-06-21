Dungeon Crawler Carl: Peacock Orders Comedy Series from Seth MacFarlane

Dungeon Crawler Carl is headed to Peacock. The streaming service has ordered the series from Seth MacFarlane. The comedy is inspired by Matt Dinniman’s LitRPG books. Chris Yost will adapt the material for television.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the series:

“In Dungeon Crawler Carl, written for television by film, TV and comic book writer Chris Yost, an alien invasion has wiped out most of humanity and any survivors are forced to fight for their lives on a sadistic intergalactic game show. Sounds bad, right? Now try doing it with bare feet and a stuck-up, self-centered, tiara-wearing talking cat as your partner. Welcome to Dungeon Crawler World: Earth, where the apocalypse will be televised … and Coast Guard vet Carl finds himself stuck with his ex-girlfriend’s award-winning show cat, Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk, as they try to survive the end of the world, fighting monsters, aliens, an insane A.I. and even other survivors … all for the sake of good TV. Survival is optional. Entertainment is not.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this series when it lands on Peacock?