Fallout: Season Three; Casting Announced as Filming Resumes on Prime Video Series

Fallout has begun filming its third season, and viewers will see some new faces in the cast. Emily Mortimer, Manny Jacinto, and Thomasin McKenzie have joined the series.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones star in the series inspired by the Bethesda video game.

Prime Video shared the following about the series and the new additions:

“Today, Prime Video announced that Emily Mortimer (Jay Kelly, Doll & Em), Manny Jacinto (The Acolyte, Freakier Friday), and Thomasin McKenzie (Eileen, Jojo Rabbit) have joined the cast of Season Three of Fallout. The critically acclaimed global hit series, from Kilter Films, returns to Los Angeles this month to begin filming Season Three. Through the first 13 weeks of Season Two, Fallout Season One and Season Two has surpassed 100 million viewers worldwide. Both seasons rank in the top four most-watched seasons of all time on Prime Video during the same time period. Seasons One and Two are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind – and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them. The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Frances Turner (The Boys), Annabel O’Hagan (Rent Free), and Dave Register (FBI). Previously announced, Aaron Paul has also joined the cast for Season Three.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season three?