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Survivor: Animated Comedy Movie Based on CBS Series in the Works

by Regina Avalos,

Survivor TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Survivor is getting animated. A new animated series inspired by the CBS competition series is in the works.

According to Deadline, Jeff Probst announced the series set in the animal kingdom in an Instagram video. The following was said about the series’ plot:

“Set on a remote and mystical island, animals from all around the globe compete for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be crowned the sole Survivor.”

The video featuring Probst is below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JEFF PROBST (@jeffprobst)

What do you think? Will you watch this new animated film when it is released?


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There’s already a Survivor animated series, it’s called Total Drama.

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