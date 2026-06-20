Paris Is Always a Good Idea: Hallmark+ Sets Premiere Date for Romance Drama Series Starring Lacey Chabert

Paris Is Always a Good Idea is headed to Hallmark+. The streaming service announced a premiere date for the new romance drama starring Lacey Chabert and Scott Michael Foster.

Hallmark+ revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Hallmark Media announced today that the all-new, original limited-series Paris is Always a Good Idea, starring Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), will premiere Thursday, July 30, with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Thursday through August 27, exclusively on Hallmark+ as the streamer continues its ongoing commitment to debuting new programming on the service. Based on the bestselling novel by Jenn McKinlay, the six-episode globe-trotting romance takes viewers on a heartfelt journey through Paris, Ireland and Spain filled with love, self-discovery and second chances. The network also unveiled a first look at the promo and an image teasing the sweeping romance and breathtaking European backdrop audiences can expect this summer.

As previously announced, the outstanding ensemble cast includes Rebecca Hanssen (The Witcher), Henry Czerny (Ready or Not), Barbara Niven (Chesapeake Shores), Stephen Hagan (Love of the Irish), Julien Marlon Samani (An Alpine Holiday) and Alejandro Albarracín (Dreams of Freedom).

“With its rich characters, breathtaking locations and deeply emotional romance, Paris is Always a Good Idea is the beautiful, escapist journey we know Hallmark viewers will fall in love with this summer,” said Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming, Hallmark Media.

Career-driven nonprofit executive Chelsea Martin (Chabert) travels to Paris to secure a major donor and is shocked when her confident rival-turned-ally, Jason Knightly (Foster) is sent to join her. While in Paris, an unexpected and heartfelt message from her late mother – and a push from her father (Czerny) and her sister (Hanssen) – sends her on an unexpected journey to reconnect with the three past loves she once left behind in Europe. From the rolling hills of Ireland to the magic of Paris, and the sun-kissed vineyards of Spain, Chelsea retraces old footsteps and discovers that sometimes moving forward means first looking back.

Paris is Always a Good Idea is produced by Dynamic Television and Clapperboard Studios. Executive producers are Carrie Stein, Daniel March, Mike Benson, Rachel Gesua, Heidi Cole McAdams and Lauren Muir, who also serves as showrunner. The series is written by McAdams and Muir and is based on the novel of the same name by Jenn McKinlay.”