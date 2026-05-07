Hope Valley: 1874: Season Two Renewal Set for When Calls the Heart Prequel Series on Hallmark+

Hallmark+ wants to stay in Hope Valley. The streaming service has renewed Hope Valley: 1874, the prequel series to When Calls the Heart, for a second season. The season one finale is set for today.

Bethany Joy Lenz, Benjamin Ayres, and Jill Hennessy lead the cast of the period drama series set in the early days of settlement. Hallmark+ shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Hallmark announced today that new fan favorite Hope Valley: 1874, the prequel series to the hugely popular When Calls the Heart, has been renewed. Exclusively for Hallmark+, the eight-episode series will return for season two in 2027.

Hope Valley: 1874’s debut was the most successful launch of a series on Hallmark+-to-date. Viewers turned out in unprecedented numbers, leading the series to exceed expectations each week and establish itself as a bona fide hit.

The season one finale premieres Thursday, May 7, while all episodes are currently available to stream on Hallmark+.

Hope Valley: 1874 stars Bethany Joy Lenz (A Biltmore Christmas), Benjamin Ayres (The Santa Class), Jill Hennessy (City on a Hill), Roan Curtis (Firefly Lane) and Lachlan Quarmby (Providence Falls). Also featured are Jedidiah Goodacre (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Mila Morgan (The Holiday Sitter), Brad Abramenko (The Flash) and Chelsea Hobbs (Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane).

“Hope Valley: 1874’s dream cast led by Bethany Joy Lenz, Benjamin Ayres and Jill Hennessy, has brought to life the rich characters and beautiful story crafted by showrunner Alfonso Moreno,” began Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming, Hallmark Media. “Our fans and press alike have enthusiastically embraced the series, making it especially rewarding to continue telling this story.”

ABOUT HOPE VALLEY: 1874

The series explores the earliest days of the frontier settlement that later became Hope Valley, chronicling the courage, resilience and relationships that laid the foundation for the close-knit town viewers have come to love. Lenz portrays Rebecca Clarke, a recent widow who travels with her 11-year-old daughter Sarah (Morgan) to the Western Canadian frontier to escape a threat back home and make a fresh start following her husband’s death. When she discovers the boarding house she purchased sight unseen needed extensive renovations, Rebecca faced a tougher road ahead than she had imagined. Thanks to the fledgling community that embraces them – including local rancher and confirmed bachelor Tom Moore (Ayres), with whom she becomes close, and Hattie Quinn (Hennessy), a widow herself who runs the trading post with the help of her daughter Olivia (Curtis) – Rebecca and Sarah become an intrinsic part of the settlement and they begin to find their way. Helping keep the peace between the ranchers and gold prospectors who are at odds with each other is Constable Alexander Vaughn (Quarmby), who becomes smitten with Olivia, much to the dismay of local blacksmith Clayton Cooley (Goodacre), who has long harbored feelings for her. As the season comes to a close a sudden turn of events leaves their futures uncertain.”