Harry Potter: Season Two; Early Renewal Announced for HBO Series

Harry Potter has cast a spell on HBO. The cable network has renewed the series for a second season, months before its first-season premiere.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, Alastair Stout, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Rory Wilmot, Lox Pratt, Leo Earley, Elijah Oshin, Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Alessia Leoni, Sienna Moosah, Finn Stephens William Nash, Warwick Davis, and Sirine Saba star in the new HBO series inspired by the JK Rowling book series.

According to TV Line, Jon Brown has also been added as a co-showrunner for season two. Production for season two is set for the fall.

Francesca Gardiner said the following about the addition of Jon Brown:

“As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish Season 1 by Christmas and to return to production for Season 2 this autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum. I’ve loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on ‘Succession’ through to these recent times together on ‘Harry Potter.’ Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later. Season one will arrive this Christmas.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the new Harry Potter series on HBO?