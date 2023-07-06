Game Theory with Bomani Jones: Cancelled by HBO; No Season Three for Sports Show

HBO has cancelled the Game Theory with Bomani Jones TV series after two seasons, per The New York Post. Jones joined the cable network after he departed ESPN.

The HBO sports talk show features timely issues that go beyond the world of sports. Low ratings are to blame for the cancellation of the series. The series reportedly lost 80% of its lead-in viewership between seasons one and two.

Season two aired earlier this year and was featured on TNT ahead of its NBA doubleheader. That broadcast also had low ratings, and the series never reached the Top 150 for cable shows.

Jones continues to host a podcast at ESPN, though his contract is reportedly not expected to be renewed in August as the network is going through mass layoffs.

