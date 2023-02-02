The Ark: Season One Ratings



While some channels and streaming services are cutting back on their scripted series, Syfy appears to be focusing on growing its slate. How will The Ark perform in the ratings? Will this new show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi drama series, The Ark TV show stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. The story takes place 100 years in the future, when planetary colonization missions have become necessary to secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event that causes massive destruction and loss of life. The survivors have more than a year left in their journey to their target planet. Unfortunately, with a lack of life-sustaining supplies and a loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. Characters include Lt. Sharon Garnet (Burke), Lt. Spencer Lane (Ritchie), Lt. James Brice (Fleeshman), Alicia Nevins (Read), and Angus Medford (Adams).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

