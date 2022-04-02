The Ark: Syfy Announces Casting as Production Begins on New Dean Devlin Series

The Ark is coming soon to Syfy. The cable channel has announced the cast for the new series from Dean Devlin (Stargate, Leverage: Redemption) as filming begins. Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams will star in the sci-fi series.

Syfy revealed more about the series and its cast additions in a press release.

“SYFY’s The Ark has begun production at PFI Studios in Belgrade, Serbia with its just-announced series regulars – Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams.

Created by Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate), The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) are Co-Showrunners and executive produce alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

Christie Burke as Lt. Sharon Garnet

A low-ranking officer, Lt. Sharon Garnet is not one to embrace the spotlight but she finds herself rising to the occasion when tragedy strikes Ark One.

Christie Burke’s recent television credits include recurring roles on Netflix’s Maid, Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor and CBC’s Strange Empire. Guest star credits include the CW’s Two Sentence Horror Stories and Supernatural. Burke can be seen in the upcoming EPIX series Billy the Kid.

Richard Fleeshman as Lt. James Brice

Lt. James Brice oversees Ark One’s navigation systems.

Richard Fleeshman can currently be seen in the wrestling comedy Deep Heat (ITV). He has also recently finished filming series such as Chivalry, opposite Steve Coogan (Channel 4/ Baby Cow), Neil Gayman’s The Sandman (Netflix) and Four Weddings and a Funeral (Hulu). On the film side, Fleeshman appears in “A Christmas Number One” (Sky TV), and will be featured in “R.I.P.D.2” (1440 Productions). Fleeshman has also starred in a number of theatrical productions on both Broadway and the West End and was nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance in the West End revival of “Company.”

Reece Ritchie as Lt. Spencer Lane

Another low-ranking officer, Lt. Spencer Lane believes only the strongest will survive and is resentful when his leadership skills are questioned.

Reece Ritche’s most recent television work includes his role in the CW series The Outpost. He made his film debut in Roland Emmerich’s fantasy/drama “10,000 BC.” Other film roles include “Desert Dancer,” “Hercules,” “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” and “The Lovely Bones” directed by multi-award-winning director Peter Jackson. On the stage, Ritchie performed alongside Dame Judy Dench in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Sir Peter Hall at the Rose Theatre in Kingston.

Stacey Read as Alicia Nevins

Alicia Nevins is a brilliant young woman on the Waste Management team who is being wildly under-utilized.

Stacey Read was born and grew up in Zimbabwe, the daughter of a Zimbabwean mother and British father. She first started acting in her Senior School drama club and it was there performing in school plays that she found passion. She soon came to the UK to train at Performance Preparation Academy.

Ryan Adams as Angus Medford

Angus Medford is an insecure young man, except when it comes to his specialty: horticulture and farming.

Ryan Adams graduated from ArtsEd in 2021 with a BA in acting. His theater credits include “All the Things” and “Dan in Totally Over You” at Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Theatre, and “Ren in Footloose” and “Billy Casper in Kes” at Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal.” He has had previous roles in short films, including “Orange Peel,” “Exposure” and “Asking Price.”