American Greed: Season 15; CNBC Orders More Episodes of Documentary Series

American Greed has received an order for 12 more episodes for its 15th season from CNBC. Hosted by Stacy Keach, the documentary series revolves around how far people will go for money. The show returns with new episodes this fall. A marathon of popular episodes airs tonight, from 7 PM – 2 AM.

CNBC revealed what’s coming for the series in a press release.

“CNBC today announced the network has ordered 12 new episodes of its longest-running primetime original series, American Greed. The first six episodes of season 15 posted the series’ highest ratings in five years.* Narrated by legendary actor Stacy Keach, American Greed takes you inside the shocking stories that expose how far some people will go for money. Currently in its 15th season, American Greed returns this fall with a deep dive into all-new stories ripped from the headlines. “American Greed is an iconic CNBC franchise that continues to grow a loyal and passionate fanbase,” said Denise Contis, Executive Vice President and Head of Content, CNBC Primetime. “We are committed to delivering the most compelling stories, fresh insights and shocking evidence of greed to our engaged audience.” New episodes this fall include the rise and fall of the founder of hydrogen and electricity powered semitruck company Nikola; a dating app scammer who wooed well-to-do women; a powerful polygamist cult running a billion-dollar, mob-like empire; and a notorious example of the jaw-dropping estimated $64 billion that has been lost to COVID relief fraud. CNBC’s award-winning series American Greed explores the dark side of the American Dream – where money seduces, power corrupts, and the line between right and wrong blurs fast. From brazen con artists to CEOs with secrets, each episode goes beyond the sensational headlines to tell a tale of excess and outrage, using first-hand accounts from the key players themselves.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of the American Greed TV show on CNBC?