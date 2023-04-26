American Greed: Season 16? Crime Documentary Series on Hiatus but Not Cancelled, Says CNBC

American Greed is going on hiatus. CNBC has revealed that the long-running documentary series is taking a break, but the cable channel maintains that the program has not been cancelled.

Debuting in June 2007, the American Greed series explores white-collar crimes and other business wrongdoings. Narrated by Stacy Keach, the program features exclusive interviews with victims and whistleblowers, going beyond the sensational headlines to tell tales of excess, outrage, and gross abuses of power. The show aired its 200th episode in January 2022.

Per Variety, production on the long-running series was halted due to financial reasons. Many units at NBCUniversal are reportedly looking to cut spending in the ever-changing television/streaming landscape.

CNBC ordered 12 additional episodes in April 2022. Six episodes aired in the fall, and another half dozen ran earlier this year. The last was released on March 7th. According to CNBC’s numbering of episodes online, that was the 24th episode of season 15.

Last year, Denise Contis, Executive Vice President and Head of Content, CNBC Primetime, said, “American Greed is in its 15th season and is stronger than ever, enjoying double-digit percent growth. This season will continue that momentum featuring compelling storytelling and insider access to some of the boldest greed stories in history.”

What do you think? Do you want to see a 16th season of American Greed on CNBC, or is it time for the show to be cancelled? Have you enjoyed this long-running series?