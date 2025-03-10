SurrealEstate: Season Three Premiere Date and Preview Video Released by Syfy

SurrealEstate has its return date set. Syfy announced that season three of the supernatural series will arrive in April, and a sneak peek was released. Season two aired in February 2024.

Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read star in the series, which follows a unique team of real estate agents who deal in possessed and haunted houses.

Syfy shared the following about the series:

“SurrealEstate follows real estate agent Luke Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure – and closings – even as they struggle with demons of their own.”

The series returns on April 3rd. Check out the sneak peek for season three below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Syfy series? Do you plan to watch season three when it arrives next month?