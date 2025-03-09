The Last of Us: Season Two; Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, and More Join HBO Series

The Last of Us is adding six more actors for its second season. Variety reported that Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke, and Noah Lamanna are joining the HBO series in supporting roles.

Three additions will play characters from the game expanded on in the series, and three will play characters original to the series.

The following was shared about the additions:

“Pantoliano is playing Eugene, a small character from video game “The Last of Us Part II” that will be expanded on the show, similar to the Emmy-winning Bill and Frank stand-alone episode from Season 1. In the game, Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey on the show) and her friend Dina (Isabel Merced on the show), talk about Eugene when they stumble upon the lab he used to grow cannabis. Burke and Lamanna are also playing characters that originated in the game. Burke — who’s appeared in a multitude of projects since the 1980s, including “Oz,” “Rescue Me,” and “Person of Interest” — is playing Seth, who runs a bar in the Jackson, Wyoming community where Ellie and her surrogate father Joel (Pedro Pascal) live following the events of Season 1. Lamanna, who recently joined the cast of Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia,” is playing Kat, who dated Ellie before the events of “Part II.” The three other actors are playing roles that are original to the series. Ubach — who has a worked extensively as a voice actor as well as in live-action projects like “Mythic Quest,” “Bombshell” and “The Flight Attendant” — is playing a character named Hanrahan. Ahlers, who first appeared on the 2019 NBC series “The Village,” is playing Burton. And Park, who costarred in the recent Sundance hit “Sorry, Baby” and the 2024 Max series “The Girls on the Bus,” is playing Elise Park.”

EXCLUSIVE: “The Last of Us” Season 2 has cast Joe Pantoliano as Eugene, Robert John Burke as bar owner Seth and Noah Lamanna as Kate Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers and Hettienne Park have also been cast as characters not from the video game.https://t.co/kgLlEvGK5G — Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2025

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, and Jeffrey Wright star in the series, which is set two decades after a virus has killed most of the human race or turned them into zombies.

The Last of Us season two premieres on HBO on April 13th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season two?