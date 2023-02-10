Pause with Sam Jay: Cancelled by HBO; No Season Three for Late Night Comedy Series

Pause with Sam Jay will not be returning for a third season. HBO has cancelled the late-night comedy series according to host Sam Jay in a recent interview with The Daily Beast. Season two of the series arrived in May 2022.

Created by Jay and Prentice Penny, the series features Jay hosting a party at her apartment. She and her guests explore current topics — conversations that are further expanded upon in interviews, sketches, and animation

When asked about the show’s cancellation, Jay said the following:

“No, it wasn’t my decision. It was kind of disappointing, but I was also drained. It was a draining show, because it was very personal. So I was feeling a little spent from it, to be honest. And I was going to take a year off anyway. I had vocalized that I wanted to do that, because I just felt like I needed to re-up my energy on it and have something to say. And, I don’t know, I feel like this is the industry we’re in. You’re not really in control of that part of it. You can only make the thing you believe in and put it out there and hope people take to it and hope the network gets it, and it all works out. And it may or may not. So I don’t get overly attached to stuff. I’m glad I got to do it, and I feel really good and proud of the thing that I made. And I’m very proud of everybody that worked on the show and put their blood and sweat and tears into making something that was super challenging. I really think we pulled off something cool. I think it was a little ahead of its time and people will look back on it and be like, “Wow, that was a really cool thing that was happening right there.” And that’s good enough for me. I’m on to other things and exploring other ideas and creating other stuff, which is all I want the ability to do, is to just keep making things. So I’m in a good place.”

What do you think? Are you surprised that Pause with Sam Jay has been cancelled? Did you want to see a third season of this late-night series?

