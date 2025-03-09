Mid-Century Modern: Hulu Releases Trailer for Gay Best Friends Comedy Series

Mid-Century Modern is coming soon to Hulu, and viewers are getting their first look at the comedy series from the creators of Will & Grace. The streaming service has released a trailer showing off the comedy.

Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, and the late Linda Lavin star in the series, which follows three gay best friends who move in together in Palm Springs. Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, Kimberly Coles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judd Hirsch, Richard Kind, Stephanie Koenig, Billie Lourd, Esther Moon Wu, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, Rhea Perlman, and Zane Phillips will also appear in the series.

Hulu shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Mid-Century Modern follows three best friends – gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”

The series premieres on Hulu on March 28th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new comedy on Hulu?