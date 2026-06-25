Chicago Med, Law & Order, The Voice, Line of Fire: NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 2026-27 TV Season

NBC is gearing up for Fall 2026. The network has announced the return dates for its popular One Chicago and Law & Order franchises, as well as the premiere dates for the new arrivals, Line of Fire and Newlyweds.

NBC shared the following about its fall lineup:

“Three days after airing the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, NBC will begin its 2026-27 entertainment season with a stacked lineup of new and returning reality series, the highly popular OneChicago and “Law & Order” franchises and exciting freshman additions – the compelling drama “Line of Fire” and new comedy “Newlyweds.”

The season gets off to a supersized start at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept.17 with the two-hour launch of “The Traitors: New Blood,” the innovative civilian-led incarnation of the Emmy Award-winning hit Peacock series hosted by Alan Cumming. Followed by another two-hour episode on Sept. 24, the series will move into its regular hourlong timeslot on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Milestone season 30 of “The Voice” arrives the next week at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 with new coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green. They’ll be joined by Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, the latter who returned to “The Voice” last season in winning fashion as he took home the crown in the first ever “The Voice: Battle of Champions.”

Right after “The Voice” at 10 p.m. will mark the premiere of the new drama series “Line of Fire,” starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis, about a family of law enforcement professionals entangled in a deadly conspiracy.

Another thrilling season of summer’s most-watched series will conclude Wednesday, Sept. 23 when a new champion is set to be crowned on “America’s Got Talent.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, fan-favorite #OneChicago is back with all-new tales from the Windy City and its incredible first responders. A day later on Thursday, Oct. 8, “Law & Order: SVU” – the longest-running scripted primetime series in television history – will begin its 28th season at 9 p.m., followed by the mothership series at 10 p.m.

Two weeks later on Friday, Oct. 23, NBC will open the bar at 8 p.m. as “Happy’s Place” comes back for its third season. Right after at 8:30 p.m. will be the premiere of the new comedy “Newlyweds,” starring Téa Leoni and Tim Daly.

The third season of the hit comedy “St. Denis Medical” will launch Monday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m., followed by TCA Award show nominee “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.”

NBC will officially kickoff fall on Wednesday, Sept. 9 with the launch of the new season of “Sunday Night Football” – the #1 primetime program for the last 15 years – when the World Champion Seattle Seahawks play host to the New England Patriots in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl.

The first Sunday night telecast will air later that weekend on Sept. 13 when the Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium to visit the New York Giants in the first game for new head coach John Harbaugh.

With the holidays coming up on the heels of the fall season, NBC will be airing a three-hour celebration of its 100th anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 10. Details of the special will be announced at a later date. In addition, the highly anticipated 100th edition of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade(R) – the most-watched entertainment show of the recent broadcast season – returns to NBC and Peacock on Nov. 26.

As previously announced, NBC’s other two new scripted greenlit series – “The Rockford Files” and “Sunset P.I.” – will launch in January and February, respectively.

THE FALL PREMIERE DATES/TIMES ARE AS FOLLOWS (All times ET)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 p.m. – NFL Kickoff Game (New England at Seattle)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Dallas at N.Y. Giants)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 17

8-10 p.m. – THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD

MONDAY, SEPT. 21

8-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – LINE OF FIRE

TUESDAY, SEPT. 22

8-9 p.m. – The Voice

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23

8-9 p.m. – The Voice

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent season finale

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. – Law & Order

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

8-8:30 p.m. – Happy’s Place

8:30-9 p.m. – NEWLYWEDS

MONDAY, NOV. 2

8-8:30 p.m. – St. Denis Medical

8:30-9 p.m. – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins”