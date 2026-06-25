Leanne: Season Two Premiere Date & Photos Unveiled for Netflix Comedy Series

Leanne has its return date set. Season two of the series created by star Leanne Morgan and Chuck Lorre will arrive in August.

Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes star in the series, which follows Leanne as her life changes after her husband leaves her. Lainey Wilson, Jaime Pressley, Billy Gardel, and Tyne Daly will appear in season two.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ second season:

“Leanne’s (Leanne Morgan) world is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her for another woman. Supported by her family, including her ride-or-die sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to embrace the chaos and finds strength, laughter and hope in the most unexpected places. This heartfelt comedy proves that it’s never too late to rewrite your story.”

Leanne returns on August 27th. More photos for season two are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?