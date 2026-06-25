Dutton Ranch: Season Two Renewal Announced by Paramount+ for Yellowstone Spin-off Series

Dutton Ranch hasn’t finished airing its first season yet, but its future for season two has been locked in. Paramount+ has renewed the Yellowstone spin-off series featuring Beth and Rip for a second season.

Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ed Harris, and Annette Bening star in the series, which follows the pair as they move to Texas.

Paramount+ shared the following about the renewal:

“Dutton Ranch, the new Paramount+ original series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, has been renewed for a second season, hot on the trail of its record-breaking season one debut. Dutton Ranch cemented itself as a smash-hit by amassing 12.9 million viewers globally in the 7 days following its premiere – marking the biggest Original Series launch in Paramount+ history. The series also delivered 2.9 million total viewers during its two-episode debut on Paramount Network on May 15, making it the biggest series premiere on cable since 2023. With 1.85 million viewers for the premiere telecast alone, Dutton Ranch also ranked as the #1 cable entertainment telecast among both adults 18-49 and total viewers. Dutton Ranch was also the #1 streaming series according to Nielsen based on average audience for the week of May 11 according to preliminary data. The show delivered a standout social launch with 99 million video views and over 2 million engagements in its first 3 days, officially ranking as the #1 Paramount+ premiere across owned social channels. “Beth and Rip are among the most iconic duos in television history and we are thrilled to bring a whole new world to life with Dutton Ranch for our subscribers around the world,” said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. “We’re also incredibly grateful to our partners, including the teams at Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, for bringing this new series to life with such grit, heart and authenticity. “Dutton Ranch has resonated with audiences in a powerful way, building on the legacy of beloved characters, while establishing its own identity,” said Matt Thunell, President of Paramount Television Studios. “Thank you to our partners at Paramount+ and 101 Studios for a phenomenal first season. We look forward to bringing fans more stories from these unforgettable characters in Season Two.” Dutton Ranch premiered with two episodes on Paramount+ on Friday, May 15, with new episodes releasing weekly on Fridays. Catch the action-packed season finale on Friday, July 3. You won’t want to miss it! The series also premiered on the Paramount Network with two episodes on Friday, May 15, with new episodes airing Fridays, at 8pm ET/PT. In season one, as Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Montana – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Are you glad it has been renewed?