Invincible: Season Six; Another Early Renewal for Prime Video Animated Series

Invincible has not yet premiered its fifth season, but viewers do not have to worry about its future beyond that. According to TV Line, Prime Video has renewed the series for a sixth season ahead of its return.

Robert Kirkman announced the renewal to fans attending the Annecy International Animation Festival. He said the following:

“One of the biggest rewards of building Invincible over the years has been witnessing how new audiences continue to connect with these characters and this world, almost 25 years after its creation. This renewal is as much a testament to the passion of our fans as it is to the talented teams bringing the series to life, including longtime supervising directors Shaun O’Neill and Dan Duncan, who have done so much behind the scenes to make ‘Invincible’ a success, and will now help us continue to grow as executive producers. There’s still so much story left to tell, and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s ahead in Seasons 5, 6, and beyond.”

Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise star in the series, which follows a young superhero as he learns to use his powers.

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Are you glad it has been renewed?