Monday TV Ratings: Sullivan’s Crossing, American Ninja Warrior, FBI, Celebrity Family Feud, FIFA World Cup

Monday, June 22, 2026, ratings — New episodes: American Ninja Warrior and Sullivan’s Crossing. Special: All American: The Final Season. Special Reruns: Celebrity Family Feud, St. Denis Medical, The Neighborhood, FBI, and CIA.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers. The 18-49 demo numbers were missing for Monday’s ratings.

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These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?