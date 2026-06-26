The Drop: A Snowfall Saga: FX Unveils Premiere Date & First Photo for Spin-off Series

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga has its premiere date. The Snowfall spin-off series will arrive on FX in September.

Gail Bean, Isaiah John, Mykelti Williamson, Nicki Micheaux, Brandon Mychal Smith, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Balfour, Richard Portnow, Zaire Adams, Demetrius Grosse, and Quincy Chad star in the series, which follows Wanda and Leon.

FX shared the following about the series:

“FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” the new drama from Malcolm Spellman and producers of the acclaimed FX series “Snowfall,” will premiere Tuesday, September 8 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FX and Hulu. One new episode of the eight-episode series will be available weekly following the premiere. The series will also stream on Disney+ internationally. “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” follows “Snowfall” characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they fight to reinvent themselves in 90s Los Angeles, where the fallout from the crack epidemic is fueling a new game: the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda starts the series driven by the clear belief that West Coast rap has the power to reshape American culture. She will work to put together a ragtag group of geniuses and lead them to the realization of all their dreams. To do it, she must navigate the dangerous overlap of music and street politics, pulling in those closest to her including her cousins Lamar Kinsey (Asante Blackk) and James Kinsey (Peyton Alex Smith) and pursuing volatile local rapper Artillery (Simmie “Buddy” Sims III), who is already in a tangle with law enforcement. Her internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl “DG” Grant (Brandon Mychal Smith) creates opportunities but also deepens tensions between Wanda and Leon, who has vowed to leave the streets for good and chase down his own atonement through his free legal clinic. As ambition, loyalty, and survival collide, how much is everyone willing to risk in order to build something lasting in a world that threatens to pull them down?”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on FX this fall?