My Life with the Walter Boys: Season Three Premiere Date & First Photos Released for Netflix Drama Series

My Life with the Walter Boys has its return date set. Season three of the young adult drama series will arrive in August. Netflix has released the first photos for the season. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Zoë Soul, Jaylan Evans, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas star in the series, which follows a teen who moves in with her guardian and her family after her parents die tragically.

Netflix shared the following about season three:

“The path of true love never runs smooth, especially in Silver Falls. The last time we saw the Walters, Jackie and Cole finally confessed their love for each other, only for Jackie’s boyfriend – and Cole’s brother – Alex to overhear. But their conversation was interrupted when Walter patriarch George was rushed to the hospital. Season 3 sees the Walters realize what’s important in the fallout from this – and discover that it’s okay to go after what you want. With their love lives still hanging in the balance, Alex turns to his new rodeo riding team, and Cole gets back in the driver’s seat of his life, literally, when a race car driver sees potential in him. Meanwhile, Jackie pours her heart into developing the town’s community space. But when a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life she left behind proves harder to forget than she expected.”

My Life with the Walter Boys returns on August 6th. More photos from 10-episode season three are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you planning to watch season three?