The Paper: Season Two Photos & Premiere Date Announced for Peacock Comedy Series

The Paper has its return set. Season two of the comedy series will arrive in September. Peacock released the first photos for the season to tease the return of The Office spin-off series.

Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key, Ramona Young, Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Alex Edelman, and Oscar Nuñez star in the series, which follows the staff of a declining Midwestern newspaper as they are followed by the same documentary company from The Office.

Peacock shared the following about the series’ return:

“In season two, after sweeping the Ohio Journalism Awards, Ned searches for a journalistic crusade, coming for a local private club and jeopardizing the paper, while he and Mare try to figure out their attraction, Esmeralda struggles to find her place, and the staff gradually mature as reporters.”

The entire second season of The Paper will arrive on September 9th. More photos for the season are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this series? Do you plan to watch season two?