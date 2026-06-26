Ghosts: Season Six; Ben Feldman Promoted to Series Regular on CBS Comedy

Ghosts will return for its sixth season next spring, and viewers will see more of Kyle. According to Deadline, Ben Feldman has been promoted to series regular on the CBS comedy after two seasons of guest-starring.

On the series, Feldman’s character can also see ghosts, and he traveled to London with Jay and Pete to prove Nancy’s lineage in the season five finale.

Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman said the following about the promotion:

“We’re so excited to have Ben on Ghosts this season. He’s a truly gifted actor that is equally adept at comedy and emotion, and he’s an incredible addition to an already stacked cast.”

Before season six returns in 2027, viewers will see two holiday specials for Halloween and Christmas, and those specials will handle the season five finale events.

Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, and Devan Chandler Long also star in the series.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Are you excited about season six?