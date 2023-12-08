Ghosts UK: Season Two Ratings

CBS began airing the original version of its popular Ghosts sitcom to help fill primetime schedule gaps due to the industry strikes. The ratings have been good but, now that the strikes are over, CBS will soon get back to airing its own original content. Could the network decide to air the remaining three seasons of Ghosts UK over the summer or during the winter holidays to help fill empty timeslots or, is season two the last that viewers will see of Ghosts UK on CBS? Stay tuned.

A British comedy series, the Ghosts UK TV series is the basis for the American version and stars Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Lolly Adefope, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Katy Wix, Jim Howick, and Yani Xander. The story takes place at a crumbling country mansion called Button House. It’s home to restless spirits who have died there over the centuries and not moved on. Each is a product of their time and they’re thrown together for eternity, resigned to squabble over mundane daily gripes. The ghost residents include naïve Georgian noblewoman Katherine ‘Kitty’ Higham (Adefope), romantic poet Thomas Angus Thorne (Baynton), disgraced Tory Julian Fawcett MP (Farnaby), Edwardian lady of the manor Lady Stephanie ‘Fanny’ Button (Howe-Douglas), youth group leader Patrick ‘Pat’ Butcher (Howick), caveman Rogh (Rickard), Stuart era witch trial victim Mary Guppy (Wix), and The Captain (Willbond), a World War II Army officer. Their afterlives are thrown into turmoil when a young urban couple, Alison (Ritchie) and Mike Cooper (Smith-Bynoe), unexpectedly inherit the peaceful derelict house and plan to turn it into a bustling hotel.

Season one of Ghosts UK on CBS averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.92 million viewers.

