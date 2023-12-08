Ghosts UK: Season Two Viewer Votes

Alison and Mike continue to have their hands full in the second season of the Ghosts UK TV show on CBS. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ghosts UK is picked up for a third season on CBS. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second-season episodes of Ghosts UK here.

A British comedy series airing on CBS, the Ghosts UK TV series is the basis for the American version and stars Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Lolly Adefope, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Katy Wix, Jim Howick, and Yani Xander. The story takes place at a crumbling country mansion called Button House. It’s home to restless spirits who have died there over the centuries and not moved on. Each is a product of their time and they’re thrown together for eternity, resigned to squabble over mundane daily gripes. The ghost residents include naïve Georgian noblewoman Katherine ‘Kitty’ Higham (Adefope), romantic poet Thomas Angus Thorne (Baynton), disgraced Tory Julian Fawcett MP (Farnaby), Edwardian lady of the manor Lady Stephanie ‘Fanny’ Button (Howe-Douglas), youth group leader Patrick ‘Pat’ Butcher (Howick), caveman Rogh (Rickard), Stuart era witch trial victim Mary Guppy (Wix), and The Captain (Willbond), a World War II Army officer. Their afterlives are thrown into turmoil when a young urban couple, Alison (Ritchie) and Mike Cooper (Smith-Bynoe), unexpectedly inherit the peaceful derelict house and plan to turn it into a bustling hotel.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Ghosts UK TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Ghosts UK should be picked up for a third season on CBS?