The Americas: Season Two; NBC Renews Documentary Series Hosted by Tom Hanks

NBC is digging deeper. The network has renewed The Americas series for a second season. The show’s first season of 10 episodes finished airing in April 2025.

A nature documentary series from renowned wildlife producer Mike Gunton (above, left), The Americas TV series is narrated by Tom Hanks (above, right). Each episode of the first season showcases the world’s greatest supercontinent’s wonders, secrets, and fragilities. The series uses cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlights extraordinary and previously untold wildlife stories. Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth’s most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. Installments feature remarkable world firsts, new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep sea hunting, and some of nature’s strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death daily. Each episode features a different iconic location across the Americas: The Atlantic Coast, Mexico, The Wild West, The Amazon, The Frozen North, The Gulf Coast, The Andes, The Caribbean, The West Coast, and Patagonia.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of The Americas averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.95 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

“We’re thrilled to bring The Americas back into viewers’ homes, taking them on a journey that reveals even more of the extraordinary worlds, iconic landscapes and remarkable wildlife that make North and South America so compelling – all while blending breathtaking scale, discovery, humor and heart,” said Sharon Vuong, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Programming, NBC. “With Tom Hanks’ distinctive voice behind the awe-inspiring visuals and with our partners at UTAS and BBC Studios Natural History Unit, season two is poised to deliver even further on the series’ commitment to unique storytelling and bold explorations of the natural world.

Mike Gunton, Creative Director of BBC Studios Natural History Unit and executive producer added, ”Working on The Americas was absolutely exhilarating – being able to bring the breath-taking landscapes and unique wildlife of this extraordinary ‘super-continent’ to life was a truly inspiring experience. There are so many more stories to tell and places to explore – we can’t wait to get started on Series Two. We’re thrilled to continue our exciting partnership with NBC and Universal Television Alternative Studio, and of course having Tom Hanks back on board again is the icing on the cake.”

“The Americas was a bold bet – a cinematic natural history series of this scale hadn’t been seen on broadcast television in years, and thankfully, audiences embraced it in a huge way,” said Toby Gorman, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “The success of season one gives us the opportunity to dream even bigger for season two, expanding the scope, pushing the filmmaking to new heights, and deepening the emotional connection viewers found with the series. We’re proud to continue our partnership with NBC, BBC Studios Natural History Unit, and Tom Hanks as we bring this next chapter to life.”

Production on season two of The Americas is currently underway (Hanks will return to narrate) and will air at some point in 2028. In the meantime, NBC will air a special called The Americas: A Wild 250th on July 2nd. Another special, The Americas: Mother’s Day, will run in May 2027.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed The Americas TV series? Are you glad that the show has been renewed for a second season?

