The Voice: Season 25; Keith Urban Joining NBC Series as a Mentor

The Voice has announced its mega mentor for its current season. Country singer and former American Idol judge Urban will join the series as a mentor as the contestants take on their next challenge—the Knockout rounds. Urban joins Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend, and Reba McEntire in the competition series.

NBC revealed more about the addition in a press release.

“Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Keith Urban will serve as mega mentor on season 25 of the four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice,” airing Mondays (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) and this coming Tuesday (9-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Urban joins superstar coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds, as each team prepares for the Knockouts, beginning Monday, April 8.

During the Knockout Rounds, artists are paired against a teammate once more, but select their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. With his deep-seated passion for music, vast performing experience, versatility and musical virtuosity, Urban will provide invaluable advice to the artists alongside the coaches to bolster their unique strengths and elevate their performances. Coaches alone choose the winner from their team to advance to the Playoffs, the last round before the Live Shows. Each coach has one steal in the Knockouts.

Urban is set to release a new album later this year, which will include “Straight Line” and its first single, “Messed Up As Me.”

One of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world, Urban has garnered 4 Grammy Awards, 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, 3 AMAs, 2 People’s Choice Awards and celebrated 9 consecutive gold, platinum, or multi-platinum albums. With an impressive list of 24 #1 songs under his belt, 9.5 billion accumulated total streams, and a record-breaking 38 Top 10s, Urban’s album “The Speed of Now Part 1” marked his fourth in a historic streak of #1 album debuts in the United States, Canada and Australia.

“The Voice” is the most-watched alternative series for the 2023-24 season (L7).

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher, and Barry Poznick.”