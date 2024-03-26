The Last Thing He Told Me: Season Two Renewal Set for Apple TV+ Drama Series

The Last Thing He Told Me is returning for more. Apple TV+ has revealed that the planned limited series will return for a second season. The first season was based on Laura Dave’s best-selling novel, and the author has announced her plans to release a sequel book in 2025. The drama’s second season is based on that upcoming release.

Starring Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim, the series follows a woman (Garner) who is trying to build a better relationship with her stepdaughter after her husband’s disappearance.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the show’s renewal in a press release.

“Today, Apple TV+ announced a second season renewal for its gripping, hit series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” based on the forthcoming sequel to the acclaimed, No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel and Reese’s Book Club pick by Laura Dave. Dave’s highly anticipated sequel to “The Last Thing He Told Me” novel is confirmed for publication in 2025 — from Simon & Schuster/Marysue Ricci Books in the U.S., and Penguin Random House/Century Books in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand — ahead of the premiere of the second season of the Apple TV+ series. Hailing from 20th Television and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine (a part of Candle Media), “The Last Thing He Told Me” season two will expand the story with stars Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice and David Morse set to reprise their roles.

“Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave’s gripping novel,” said star and executive producer Jennifer Garner. “The move to actor and producer from reader and super fan was delicious — and made even sweeter by collaborating with Laura, Josh, Reese and everyone at Hello Sunshine, as well as the amazing teams at Apple and 20th. Being part of this group, not to mention part of such a stellar cast, was a career highlight for me. I’m thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah’s story — I couldn’t have said yes more quickly to season two! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we’re excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing this incredible team back together for another season of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ on Apple TV+,” said Reese Witherspoon, founder of Hello Sunshine. “The audience response to Laura Dave’s gorgeous novel and Jen Garner’s stunning performance in the series was so gratifying for all of us at Hello Sunshine. We can’t wait to dive in and see what’s in store for Hannah Hall in season two.”

“‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ quickly became so beloved by global audiences and we’re incredibly excited to expand the world of Laura’s bestselling novel, alongside this amazing creative team led by Reese and Jennifer,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “Season two will take viewers on an even more exhilarating ride with more mysteries, twists and turns around every corner, and we can’t wait to explore the next chapter for these captivating characters.”

Starring and executive produced by Garner, with a performance hailed as “superb,” “intuitive,” portrayed with “fierceness” and “gravitas,” the dramatic thriller follows Hannah Hall (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. The complete first season of the 2023 ReFrame Stamp-winning series is now streaming on Apple TV+.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” is produced by 20th Television and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media. Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside Academy Award-winning co-creator Josh Singer, “The Last Thing He Told Me” is the first collaboration between the married Dave and Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner and Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Neustadter. Emmy Award nominee Aaron Zelman joins season two as co-showrunner and executive producer with Singer. Hello Sunshine optioned “The Last Thing He Told Me” from author Dave, and 20th Television optioned the upcoming sequel.

“I’m over the moon to continue telling the story of Hannah and Bailey,” said Laura Dave. “The response to ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ has been truly extraordinary, and I’m grateful to everyone who read and shared the book and made this possible.”

“Working with Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been fantastic in every way, and Laura and I are thrilled to reunite with them as well as Reese, Lauren and the incredible teams at Hello Sunshine, 20th Television, Apple TV+, and the entire cast and crew,” said Josh Singer. “We’re thrilled Aaron Zelman is joining us to help lead our show as we dive into the exciting new season.”

First published in hardcover by Simon & Schuster in 2021, the novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” was a Reese’s Book Club pick, becoming an instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller and remaining on the list for more than 80 weeks, selling three million copies to date. It was the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller/Suspense of 2021, an Amazon Best Book of the Year in 2021, an Apple Best Book of the Year in 2021; and, in 2022, “The Last Thing He Told Me” was one of the most popular books checked out at libraries across America as well as the No. 1 most popular e-book. The book has been embraced in 38 countries around the globe, including the U.K., where it was a Richard and Judy Book Club pick.”