Truth Be Told: Cancelled by Apple TV+; No Season Four for Octavia Spencer Series

Poppy has tackled her last case. Apple TV+ has cancelled the Truth Be Told series, so there won’t be a fourth season. The third season debuted in January and finished being released last month.

A legal and crime drama series, Truth Be Told stars Octavia Spencer, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and Ron Cephas Jones. In the series, investigative reporter turned true-crime podcaster Poppy Scoville (Spencer) revisits the case that made her famous with the hope of finally getting to the truth.

Based on the novel While You Were Sleeping by Kathleen Barber, the show debuted in December 2019. Each year focuses on a different case, and notable performers have joined the cast for the season. They include Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Kate Hudson, David Lyons, and Gabrielle Union.

Today, Spencer revealed that there won’t be a fourth installment. She shared the following message on Instagram, along with footage of the cast and crew from season three:

Hey y’all. I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation. 😊 I want to thank my partners at #OritEntertainment, @HelloSunshine, Chernin Entertainment, @FifthSeason, and everyone at @Apple @AppleTV for being so supportive over the past three seasons. Nichelle Tramble, Maisha Closson, Mikkel Norgaard and our incredible cast and crew – thank you for your creative vision during this incredible journey. Poppy Scoville signing off.🎙️#TruthBeTold

Truth Be Told ends after 28 installments.

