The Bachelorette: Season 21; Jenn Tran Becomes First Asian American Woman to Lead ABC Reality Series

The Bachelorette has a new woman ready to look for love, and it will be a first for the franchise. ABC has announced that Jenn Tran will have her journey shown this summer. She will be the first Asian American woman featured on the dating reality series. The show’s renewal was announced in February.

ABC revealed more about Tran in a press release.

“After charming audiences with her bubbly personality on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” Jenn Tran will make Bachelor franchise history when her journey to love begins on the upcoming 21st season of “The Bachelorette.” The 26-year-old fan favorite will begin handing out roses when the series returns this summer to ABC and Hulu. Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she’s not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”

The premiere date for The Bachelorette season 21 will be announced later.

