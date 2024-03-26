Haus of Vicious: Season Two; BET+ Renews Drama Series Starring Tami Roman

Haus of Vicious is returning for a second season. BET+ has ordered eight episodes for season two of the drama. Season one wrapped on BET in October 2022.

Starring Tami Roman (above), Erica Peeples, Redaric Williams, Norman Nixon Jr., Tiffany Black, Kyler O’Neal, Brely Evans, Lyric Anderson, and Ella Joyce, the series follows fashion designer Chantel Vivian (Roman) as she struggles with her personal life as she rises to the top in the fashion industry.

BET+ revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“BET+ has officially renewed the racy and captivating one-hour drama series “Haus of Vicious” for a highly-anticipated second season. The new season will consist of eight episodes and feature Tami Roman in the leading role of Chantel Vivian, Redaric Williams as Kane, Erica Peeples as Jaelyn, Norman Nixon Jr. as Milan, Kyler O’Neal as Izzy, Brely Evans as Avery, Vincent Ward as Bishop, Lyric Anderson as Tia, John Marshall Jones as Trevor and Ella Joyce as Carolyn. Haus of Vicious follows the journey of Chantel Vivian, a talented fashion designer whose success is overshadowed by her narcissistic husband, addiction, unresolved childhood traumas, and a dysfunctional personal life. Jill Ramsey, Executive Producer and Showrunner of Roman Ramsey, expressed her excitement for bringing Season 2 to life, stating, “The messaging in Season 2 is incredibly poignant and relevant. Haus of Vicious delves into how childhood trauma conditioning continues to impact our adult lives. Chantel and Kane’s internalized experiences from their upbringing play out in their present lives. In Season 2, we plan to further explore this dichotomy and the collision of past and present.” Tami Roman, the lead of Haus of Vicious, shared her hopes for the upcoming season, saying, “With Season 2, we aim to bring even more twists, turns, and high-impact storytelling to the lives of the characters that viewers have come to know. We want to creatively showcase the journey from dysfunction to healing, no matter how convoluted the road may be.” The second season of Haus of Vicious marks another successful collaboration between Roman Ramsey Productions and BET+. Executive Producers Tami Roman, Jill Ramsey, and Herb Kimble will continue to bring their expertise and creative vision to the series. Marvin Neil and Rose Catherine Pinkney will executive produce for BET+. Roman Ramsey Productions is repped by Matthew Middleton, Middleton Law PC.”

The premiere date for Haus of Vicious season two will be announced later.

