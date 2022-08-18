Haus of Vicious: Season Two — Has the BET TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BET cable channel, the Haus of Vicious TV show stars Tami Roman, Erica Peeples, Redaric Williams, Norman Nixon Jr., Tiffany Black, Kyler O’Neal, Brely Evans, Lyric Anderson, and Ella Joyce. The story follows Chantel Vivian (Roman), a fashion designer whose success is overshadowed by her narcissistic husband, addiction, unresolved childhood traumas, and dysfunctional personal life. With the assistance of her secret weapon — the publicist to the Vicious Empire, Jaelyn Ryan (Peeples) — Chantel works to rise through the ranks. However, her husband Kane’s (Williams) behavior threatens to tear down the house Chantel built.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Haus of Vicious averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 295,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Haus of Vicious stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 19, 2022, Haus of Vicious has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Haus of Vicious for season two? It’s hard to know what the future will hold for this drama series. Its premiere was revealed less than a week before its debut, and BET hasn’t released any press materials, other than a trailer and a poster. That doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence. The ratings are also low, so at this point, I’m inclined to think that won’t be a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Haus of Vicious cancellation or renewal news.



