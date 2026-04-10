Eternally Yours: CBS Orders Vampire Comedy Series from Ghosts Showrunners

Eternally Yours is headed to CBS. The network has ordered the new vampire comedy series from Joe Port and Joe Wiseman (above), the men behind another CBS comedy Ghosts. The series is set for the 2026-27 season.

Ed Weeks, Allegra Edwards, Helen J Shen, Jaren Lewison, and Parker Young star in the series. It is possible that Ghosts and Eternally Yours could become linked.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of the CBS series:

“Eternally Yours is a family comedy centered around Charles (Weeks) and Liz (Edwards) — a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they’ve settled into an eternal rut — until their daughter’s earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.”

The premiere date for the CBS comedy series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this CBS comedy when it arrives next season?