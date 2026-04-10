Calamities: Prime Video Gives Straight-to-Series Order for Crime Thriller

Calamities is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for the crime thriller from David Weil.

Deadline shared the following about the series’ plot:

“Calamities is a gripping and propulsive Texas crime thriller like no other. After a drug deal explodes into violence, a quiet border town is thrust into a deadly collision course between a small-town sheriff looking for answers from her past, a sociopathic hit woman, an overly eager FBI agent, and a ruthless sect of the cartel.”

Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, spoke about the series. He said, “Calamities is the unique character-rich thriller that doesn’t blink. David Weil has crafted a story that knocks the wind out of you, and we’re beyond excited to support him, Natalie, Glen, and Dan in bringing it to life on Prime.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives?