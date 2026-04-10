Rooster: Season Two; HBO Renews Steve Carell Comedy Series

Rooster will return for a second season. HBO has given an early renewal to the Steve Carell comedy series. The first season is currently airing on the cable network.

Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai star in the series, which follows a man’s complicated relationship with his daughter.

HBO shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“HBO has renewed its new comedy series ROOSTER for a second season, with the first four episodes averaging 5.8M U.S. viewers and is pacing as the most watched freshman HBO comedy in over a decade. New episodes of the 10-episode season, from Warner Bros. Television, debut Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT leading up to the season finale on May 10. Episodes air on HBO and are available to stream on HBO Max. In addition to strong viewership, ROOSTER has received critical acclaim, deemed “certified fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes. IGN called the freshman comedy “charming, incisive, and laugh-out-loud funny,” and The Wrap applauded its “tremendously compelling central dynamic.” Esquire described Carell’s performance as “phenomenal,” and Mashable praised the “incredible ensemble cast.”

Creator Bill Lawrence said the following about the renewal:

“We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners and to Casey, Amy and Channing for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast. It’s been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me.”

Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, also spoke about the series. She said, “It’s been heartening to feel the audience embrace ROOSTER, as we did when we first saw Steve, Bill and Matt bring this character to life. Along with our partners at WBTV and Doozer, we’re looking forward to seeing what Ludlow’s Spring Semester has in store for this incredible comedy ensemble.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO series? Are you glad it has been renewed?