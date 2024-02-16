Ghosts: Season Three Viewer Votes

Which spirits will get together in the third season of the Ghosts TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ghosts is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Ghosts here.

A CBS single-camera comedy series, the Ghosts TV show stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long. In the story, freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and up-and-coming chef Jay Arondekar (Ambudkar) are a couple from New York City. When Sam inherits a rundown country estate in upstate New York, they throw caution to the wind and decide to convert it into a bed & breakfast. The hitch is that the estate is inhabited by numerous spirits of people who’ve died there over the years. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group and are anxious about the commotion that a renovation and a B&B will bring to their home. Their outlook changes when, after an accident, they learn that Sam can see and hear them. In season three, the Arondekars work to open Jay’s on-site restaurant, and the ghosts’ relationships continue to evolve.





