So Help Me Todd: Season Three Viewer Votes

A CBS legal dramedy series, the So Help Me Todd TV show stars Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo. In season two, Heather Morris recurs, and Lisa Rinna and Sandra Bernhard guest. In the story, Margaret Wright (Harden) is a razor-sharp and successful attorney who is reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage. Her son Todd (Astin) is a quick-thinking former private detective who’s fallen on hard times after his “flexible interpretation of the law” got his license revoked. Though Margaret’s high standards and strict adherence to the law are at complete odds with Todd’s scrappy and seat-of-his-pants methods, she asks him to join her firm as the in-house investigator. Mother and son working together is a big first step toward mending their fragile and dysfunctional relationship. In season two, having now regained his license, Todd decides to open his own private investigation business.





