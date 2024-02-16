So Help Me Todd: Season Three — Has the CBS Dramedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A legal dramedy series airing on the CBS television network, the So Help Me Todd TV show stars Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo. In season two, Heather Morris recurs and Lisa Rinna and Sandra Bernhard guest. In the story, Margaret Wright (Harden) is a razor-sharp and successful attorney who is reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage. Her son Todd (Astin) is a quick-thinking former private detective who’s fallen on hard times after his “flexible interpretation of the law” got his license revoked. Though Margaret’s high standards and strict adherence to the law are at complete odds with Todd’s scrappy and seat-of-his-pants methods, she asks him to join her firm as the in-house investigator. Mother and son working together is a big first step toward mending their fragile and dysfunctional relationship. In season two, having now regained his license, Todd decides to open his own private investigation business.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of So Help Me Todd averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.907 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 9% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how So Help Me Todd stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 16, 2024, So Help Me Todd has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew So Help Me Todd for season three? This show was the network’s lowest-rated freshman scripted series to be renewed in its first year and ranked 15th out of 18 scripted shows. So Help Me Todd is produced by CBS’ in-house studio but I think its ranking is going to have to improve for it to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on So Help Me Todd cancellation or renewal news.



